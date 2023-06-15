SZA defends Lizzo against body shamers

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — SZA loves Lizzo.

After Lizzo spoke out against body shaming, SZA asked people to “practice kindness” and said she had to come to the defense of “About Damn Time” singer.

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken s— talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending,” SZA wrote. “Where the f— do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

She added, “It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset,”

Lizzo had recently responded to critics talking about her weight and suggested that her “brand” is more important than her appearance.

She wrote: “I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s— I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, she “stopped eating fast food years ago.”

She added that she is just trying to live a healthy life.

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” she wrote. “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s— y’all know nothing about and I’m starting to get heated.”

