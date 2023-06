Un tornado arrasa Perryton, Texas, y sus vecinos se apresuran a enviar ayuda

⚠️ SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ⚠️ Ingredients will be in place for large hail up to baseball size, wind gusts near or exceeding 80 mph, and the potential for a few tornadoes. Please stay weather aware later today! #okwx #texomawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/0ys2c4aNcJ — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) June 15, 2023

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.