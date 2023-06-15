US retail sales rose in May

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Spending at US retailers rose last month, in a sign that consumers are still fueling the economy.

Retail sales at stores, online and in restaurants grew 0.3% in May from April, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. That’s above economists’ expectations of a 0.1% decline, according to Refinitiv. Retail sales data is adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation.

The report reflects resilient consumer spending despite rapid interest-rate hikes and lingering economic uncertainty.

Spending grew across every category, except at gasoline stations and miscellaneous stores. Excluding sales at gasoline stations, retail spending increased by a faster clip of 0.6%. Sales at stores supplying building materials and gardening items jumped the most, by 2.2% in May from the prior month. From a year ago, overall retail sales rose 1.6% in May.

Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions, said that foot traffic at US retailers has remained robust and hasn’t shown any signs of abating.

“The fact that the number of visits to stores has remained flat year over year suggests that consumers are not significantly affected by the current economic issues,” Field wrote in a statement to CNN. “This observation indicates that shoppers continue to engage with physical retail locations, displaying consistency in their behavior.”

The better-than-expected retail sales report adds to signs that US consumers aren’t ready to tap out just yet — though economists think they eventually will. Higher interest rates, tightening credit conditions and the resumption of student loan payments are bound to weigh on Americans as they run down their savings accounts and rack up more debt.

“The big temporary boosts that a lot of lower and middle-income households got from pandemic relief is gone and these households have been operating hand-to-mouth, so there eventually won’t be enough to maintain their spending,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief US economist at forecaster Maria Fiorini Ramirez.

