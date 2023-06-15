Young girl injured after someone shot at a Henrico home, Crime Insider sources say

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A young girl was injured after someone shot at a home in the Highland Springs area early Thursday morning.

Henrico Police said they responded to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue around 3:45 a.m. after someone shot at a home. There were six people inside the home at the time, including two kids.

The young girl, who Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett is 12 years old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said at this time there are no suspects and no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information may contact the Henrico County Division of Police Criminal Investigative Section at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

