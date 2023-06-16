At least 25 dead after attack on Ugandan school

By Isaac Yee and Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — At least 25 people have been killed and eight injured after a school in western Uganda was attacked by armed rebels from the Allied Democratic Force, police said on Saturday.

Armed rebels of the ADF, which has ties to ISIS, attacked the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, along the country’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, police said.

“A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Twitter.

A further eight people remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital, he added.

The spokesperson said that Ugandan Police and the Uganda People’s Defense Force were in “hot pursuit” of the suspects.

This is a developing story. More to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.