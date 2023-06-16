Bookkeeper sentenced after stealing over $1.35 million from employer for years, attorney says

By A.J. Davis

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A bookkeeper has been sentenced to prison after stealing over $1.35 million from his employer, according to Western North Carolina Attorney Dena King.

King says according to court documents, Danny Dale Tremble, 49, of Conover, North Carolina, carried out a scheme to steal and defraud millions from his Asheville-based employer, Azalea Management and Leasing, Inc.

According to King, Tremble worked at Azalea as an accountant and had access to the company’s bank accounts and accounting records.

Tremble repeatedly misused his access to Azalea’s bank accounts to steal company funds, which he used for his personal use, like paying off personal credit cards, staying in lavish hotels, dining, and shopping, according to King.

According to King, Tremble also used stolen company funds to buy a camper, boat, trailer, pickup truck, and multiple firearms.

King says court documents show that Tremble failed to report any of the stolen income on his income tax returns and Form 1040, which added up to a federal tax loss of $288,716.

On Feb. 13, Tremble pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three of supervised release, and to pay $1,639,659.99 in restitution, according to King.

Tremble will also be ordered to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

