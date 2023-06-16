Dodgers’ no-hit bid broken up in 7th against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants. He turned it over to reliever Brusdar Graterol, who gave up a leadoff single to Thairo Estrada in the seventh. Sheehan walked two and struck out three. The 23-year-old right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph. Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker. Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second. Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.

