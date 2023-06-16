Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in central Arizona say a bear attack has left one person dead. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened Friday morning in the area of Groom Creek, roughly 100 miles north of Phoenix. The bear was also killed. Sheriff’s officials say there is no threat to the public. The Sheriff’s Office told AZFamily.com that the victim, 66-year-old Steven Jackson of Tucson, was at his campsite when he became entangled with the animal around 8 a.m. Neighbors tried to help by making noises. But the bear was able to drag the victim several yards. A neighbor then shot the bear.

