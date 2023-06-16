Massive mural: Hendersonville native paints 500 ft. mural on old World of Clothing building

By Hannah Mackenzie

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The old World of Clothing building on Sugarloaf Road in Hendersonville is undergoing renovations and will soon reopen as a storage facility, but the building revamp will have a unique twist – thanks to a local artist.

Using between five and 10 gallons of paint a day, Andrea Martin has been commissioned to paint a 500-foot mural along the building’s exterior.

“It’s going to be a huge mountain scene with real mountains in the area that are going to be labeled Mount Mitchell, Mount Pisgah, Looking Glass,” Martin said. “People want me to paint canvases and I’m like I don’t know how to do that! I just know how to paint big ones!”

The Hendersonville native has painted murals across the Southeast but working on one in her own backyard hits differently.

“This is as big as it gets for me in Hendersonville! I’m just beyond grateful for the opportunity,” Martin said. “I love the mountains. I’ve traveled all over, and there’s nowhere else I would rather be.”

Martin started the massive mural in early June. A project of this size requires some heavy machinery – a bucket lift.

“It took a little bit of time to learn how to operate it, but it’s better than a ladder,” Martin said. “The only bad experience I’ve had was one time I was trying to get down and I ran out of gas. So, I was stuck up there for a few hours because no one was there!”

Weather permitting, Martin estimates the mural will be completed in mid-July. She hopes those who pass it each day will take a second to admire her hard work.

JUNE 15, 2023 – Andrea Martin is painting a 500-foot mural along the exterior of the old World of Clothing building on Sugarloaf Road in Hendersonville. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

“It’s quite the undertaking but it’s also an amazing opportunity I’m so grateful for,” Martin said.

