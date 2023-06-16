Skip to Content
SPD officer charged with battery on another officer

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport police officer has been arrested on several charges, including battery on another officer.

The arrest of Cpl. LaBrian Marsden stems from an alleged domestic situation or investigation, sources tell KTBS.

Marsden, 35, was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Shreveport City Jail for domestic abuse battery, cyberstalking, stalking and battery of a police officer. He was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set as of Thursday afternoon.

In a news release Thursday, Shreveport police said the incident happened at the Shreveport Police Training Academy on Greenwood Road. The battery happened during his arrest.

Marsden was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, SPD said.

This is not the first SPD investigation involving Marsden. In July, KTBS reported that Marsden was the subject of an internal investigation after his K-9 was found tied to an outside kennel and sweltering in the heat. The K-9 had no shade and could not reach his water bowl.

As a result, Marsden’s K-9 partner, Enzo, was removed from his care. Marsden was reassigned to patrol.

Marsden has been employed with the department since August 2009.

He also was arrested in 2014 for simple battery.

