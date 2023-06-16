Wiemer homers, Brewers beat Pirates 5-4, take NL Central lead and stop 6-game skid
By TOM KERTSCHER
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to stop a six-game losing streak and take over first place in the NL Central. Brewers manager Craig Counsell tried to have the game end on a pitch clock violation with the bases loaded when Jason Delay stepped out with an 0-2 count and about 5 seconds left on the timer. Counsell came onto the field, arms raised wide, and plate umpire Ramon DeJesus told the manager that he had ordered the clock reset.