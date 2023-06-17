19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in and around Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

Averi Rose Dickinson has been charged with conspiring to distribute and distributing controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation began in January of this year. The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, says the FBI learned Dickinson ran a drug distribution service called “Kiki’s Delivery Service” that advertised and took orders for illegal drugs on various social media apps, including Instagram, Snapchat, and Telegram.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Dickinson had been operating the drug ring for up to three years, taking a fulfilling orders for cocaine, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, and various forms of pills, both real and fake.

Investigators also found that Dickinson as a supplier within a larger drug distribution chain responsible for several drug overdoses in youths, the U.S. attorney’s office says.

Investigators executed search warrants on Dickinson’s home in Damascus and her vehicle on Wednesday. The U.S. attorney’s office says they found cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and counterfeit Xanax bars; $3,000 in cash; a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine; an AR-style assault rifle; and a bullet proof vest.

Dickinson reportedly told investigators she believed about 50% of her drug distribution clients were minors and that she used several minors as runners to deliver drugs.

Dickinson made her first federal court appearance on Thursday. She was ordered to be detained until further court proceedings.

