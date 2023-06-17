Short par-3 15th hole presented plenty of challenges at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Country Club features two of the longest par-3 holes in U.S. Open history. On Saturday, it also had the shortest. The 15th hole played at 81 yards, supplanting the seventh hole at Pebble Beach, which played at 92 yards in 2010 in the final round. Most were happy to take par and move on by aiming a little left of the flag toward the middle of the green and trying to get to spin down the slope. Of Saturday’s 65 players, there were only 11 birdies while 49 had par. There were five bogeys and a double bogey by Brooks Koepka.

