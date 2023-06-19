Skip to Content
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

<i>WSMV</i><br/>Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in Goodlettsville.
By Amanda Hara and Joylyn Bukovac

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An SUV crashed into the Arby’s in Goodlettsville early Monday morning, shattering glass and causing major damage, according to an employee who had just closed up shop.

Yolunda Rivers had just left the restaurant when she was notified of the crash. She said she returned and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Red Roof Inn.

“I just saw the car going around in circles, coming out and going over all the bumpers, and then came around the end and went into the Arby’s,” Rivers said.

The footage shows a woman driving an SUV and chasing a man who was running on foot, just before crashing into the restaurant. The woman can be seen jumping out of the car and running towards the interstate with the man she appeared to have been chasing.

Witnesses said police were working to track down both people.

