Man facing several charges after allegedly posing as police officer

    BERNARDSTON, Massachusetts (WMUR) — A New Hampshire man accused of impersonating a police officer in Massachusetts has been identified as a 21-year-old from Hooksett.

Bernardston, Massachusetts police said Tuesday night, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle driving around town that resembled a police cruiser.

Officials said when they pulled Brendon Douglas over, they discovered he was wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge. He was also allegedly armed with a handgun, handcuffs, several knives and other police-style equipment.

Investigators claim Douglas is known in New Hampshire for similar behavior.

Douglas was arraigned earlier this week in Greenfield District Court on a number of charges and pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court next month.

