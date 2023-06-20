12 people find themselves in need of water rescue

By Julian Paras

CORRALES, New Mexico (KOAT) — What was supposed to be a fun start to the week quickly turned into a traumatizing turn of events when a group found themselves in need of rescue here at Siphon Beach in Corrales.

“They didn’t get out at Siphon which is the preferred place if you’re in a tube or small raft without paddles,” said Tanya Lattin, who is the deputy chief of the Corrales Fire Department. The group was moving past Siphon, which is when things started becoming dangerous.

“They all got separated, some of them got thrown from their tubes, and then they got stuck at Eddies and Ontriece,” Lattin said.

Officials had to perform a water rescue for a dozen people. Officials also told KOAT the rushing water is cause for concern due to the amount that is flowing in the area. Officials said it’s eroding the ground near the Rio Grande.

Of the 12 people rescued, five of them were children. Those we spoke to off-camera said they’re just glad everyone is safe, knowing it could have turned out differently.

Officials are also glad everyone is holding up.

“They’re very happy that they’re all safe, and all of them are safe,” Lattin said.

In addition to the Corrales fire department, Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, and Albuquerque helped make the rescue possible. Lattin told KOAT the collective effort of all agencies on the scene should not be looked over. Moving forward, she advises anyone taking on these waters to consider the reality of how rough these waters can be.

“It’s not a place to go in tubes, it’s not a place to go without paddles, and it’s definitely not a place to go if you don’t know what you’re doing on the river,” Lattin said.

There have been 52 people rescued from severe water conditions in 2023. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported this year.

Officials are also advising people to always wear a life jacket and be aware of conditions during this time of year.

