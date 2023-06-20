5-year-old diagnosed with ‘bubble boy disease’ meets blood donor who saved his life

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A heartwarming reunion at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center touched the hearts of many as a 5-year-old boy diagnosed with a severe immune system deficiency met with a donor who helped save his life.

It was a part of the center’s World Blood Donor Day celebration held on Wednesday.

Wesley had to be treated for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as “bubble boy disease.”

When he was just 3 months old, Wesley received life-saving platelets from 71-year-old donor Kazuhiro Ando, who has reportedly made 235 donations at the UCLA center.

“When you see a patient that’s alive and well, it makes me so happy,” said Ando.

Wesley spent five months in the hospital as he underwent treatment.

“I’m very grateful and I hope they understand the difference that they make,” said Wesley’s mother Vanessa Cruz. “They make this donation blindly and selflessly. You never know who needs it.”

Meanwhile, Wesley is thriving and will soon start kindergarten.

