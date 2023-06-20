Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they stay in contention, GM says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer. That’s what general manager Perry Minasian strongly indicated before the Angels faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minasian didn’t directly vow Tuesday that he won’t trade Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter free agency this winter. But the GM suggested the Angels intend to do everything possible to end their eight-year playoff drought, and that includes taking the risk of losing their two-way superstar in free agency if they don’t trade him.

