Detroit-area officer charged with assault after video shows him punching man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has been charged with assault after video shows him punching a young man in the face and slamming his head to the ground at the jail. The incident happened on June 13 in Warren after a 19-year-old man was arrested for multiple felonies. Video shows him and Officer Matthew Rodriguez apparently exchanging words before the officer punched the man, knocked him to the floor and smacked his head on the ground. Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer says, “This is not what we do.” He praised officers who immediately intervened and reported what happened. Rodriguez is on leave.

