French police raid Paris 2024 organizing committee office, spokesman says

Paris (CNN) — French police raided the offices of the Paris 2024 organizing committee in France’s capital Tuesday morning, a committee spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Paris 2024 spokersperson Jonathan Firpo told CNN that a “police search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee.”

“Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations,” Firpo said.

According to an internal email sent to committee employees seen by CNN affiliate BFMTV, French financial police are leading the search.

Next year’s Olympic Games are set to start on July 26 and run until August 11. The Paralympic Games will then take place from August 28 until September 8.

