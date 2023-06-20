Skip to Content
Community members share frustrations about people sifting through their recycling bins; rules clarified

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some frustrated Bend residents say they’ve experienced people going into their recycling cans to retrieve bottles.

However, it's unclear for many about whether it’s illegal or not for people to sift through their trash bins.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo plans to reach out to the BottleDrop Redemption Center, Bend PD, and the Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste about the frequency of the issue, and what the rules are.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

