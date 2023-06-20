Skip to Content
Homeless shelter for PSU students to close permanently

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland State University says a shelter at the First United Methodist Church for students experiencing homelessness will close permanently this week.

The shelter called the Landing, opened in 2021 in the church’s gymnasium with room for up to eight students. Students in need were able to use the space from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Also available for students was a kitchen area, storage for their possessions and a washer and dryer.

According to PSU, the shelter was primarily funded by the church with a one-time funding from Multnomah County during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for PSU says the closure comes due to a lack of funding. They also added there is hope for the Landing to reopen in the future.

The Landing will close on June 23.

