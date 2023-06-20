Los Angeles Dodgers select reliever Ryan Brasier, option Bryan Hudson

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in an attempt to bolster their beleaguered bullpen. The Dodgers also optioned left-hander Bryan Hudson to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Andre Jackson for assignment. Brasier signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on June 4 and made two appearances for Oklahoma City. He made 20 appearances with a 7.29 ERA this season for the Boston Red Sox, his employer for the previous five seasons.

