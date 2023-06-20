Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders’ resolve on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heads of state, finance leaders and activists are converging in Paris to seek ways to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and usher the global development banks into a post-pandemic world with a rapidly changing climate. The banks have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the U.S. The neediest nations have been left out of calling the shots. While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides. Still, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press

