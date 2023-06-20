Reds push winning streak to 10 with an 8-6 victory over the Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer on a four-hit night, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Will Benson had a solo homer in the sixth, helping the NL Central-leading Reds to their longest winning streak since 2012, when they also won 10 straight. De La Cruz had three hits as fans chanted “Elly! Elly!” Jorge Alfaro’s three-run homer in the eighth, which bounced off the top of fence in center, couldn’t keep the Rockies from their seventh straight loss. Alex Young (2-0), the second of six Cincinnati pitchers, was the winner. Alexis Díaz got his 20th save.

