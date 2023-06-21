For one couple, helping others isn’t a choice, it’s a lifestyle

By Cecil Hannibal

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A husband and wife from Texas are going the distance to make an impact.

For Shawna and Tony Hayes, helping others isn’t a choice, it’s a lifestyle.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Tony said.

Their “Marriage on a Mission” might sound unconventional.

“The initial reaction was, ‘Are you all nuts?’” Shawna said.

The couple is crazy about volunteering. So much, in fact, they’ve made a very big commitment.

“We jumped up, we sold everything we own. We cleared our house. We put our house for sale,” Shawna said.

With remote jobs and their kids out of the nest, the couple left Houston in a tricked-out RV to see the country but not to sightsee.

“We travel around the United States. We live in each city for a month at a time, and all we do is volunteer somewhere every day,” Shawna said.

From Pensacola, Florida, to Jackson, Mississippi, they have put in over 100 hours a month at various non-profits. Their latest stop in the capital city has been spent volunteering at places like We Will Go Ministries and Stewpot.

“This is a mission and a journey that we feel God led us to, and we are going to be obedient,” Shawna said.

They are driven by a desire to help people who are at their lowest. Tony may be smiling ear to ear now, but before he met Shawna, the Army veteran suffered from PTSD and depression after serving during Operation Desert Storm. The couple married two years ago. He said their union, faith and service saved him.

“I thought I was hurt. There are hurting people out here, so just by being willing to say, ‘Yes,’ along with my wife, I can see that I’ve been blessed the whole time,” Tony said. “No matter what you think you have or don’t have, just be willing to help.”

The Hayes hopes their story will inspire others to get involved in their own community. They say they plan to leave Jackson in a few weeks to head back home to Houston for two weeks to see family before hitting the road to volunteer in Alaska.

