Gene therapy could be more effective than surgery at curbing cat population

By Alexandra Parker

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — There are 30 to 40 million stray or feral cats In the U.S. and that number is going up.

Now, findings from researchers offer hope in limiting the number of cats without homes.

A study out of Massachusetts finds one shot of gene therapy for female cats can prevent pregnancy for at least two years.

Cats can have litters of five to eight kittens, five times a year.

The drug would work as an alternative to spay and neuter surgeries possibly preventing stray cats from reproducing in your neighborhood.

The nonprofit cat shelter Good Mews in Cobb County expects to perform 4,000 spay and neuter surgeries this year alone, including hundreds on “community cats.”

They couldn’t comment on the research and development of the drug,

But are encouraged about the possibilities ahead.

“I am always hopeful for advanced humane tech that helps us with the effort to save lives. Looking at it from a community standpoint, it also doesn’t completely eliminate but also greatly decreases the public health endangerment, said Good Mews Board of Directors President Elizabeth Finch.

