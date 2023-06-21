Healthy Delle Donne contributing on both offense and defense during Mystics’ strong start
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne has missed only one game so far this season. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 18.4 points. That’s her best scoring output since 2019, when she led the Washington Mystics to their first league championship. Back problems and coronavirus concerns then limited her to three games over the following two seasons. She returned last season but played in only 25 of the Mystics’ 36 games. This year, Delle Donne showed right away the team could count on her. She playing more than 30 minutes in each of the first six games. At age 33, she’s averaging 31.1 minutes. That’s her most since 2018.