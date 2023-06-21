Hendricks shuts down reeling Pirates as Cubs complete 3-game sweep with 8-3 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Nico Hoerner homered and tripled for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in three runs for Chicago. Josh Palacios had an RBI double for Pittsburgh but couldn’t stop the Pirates from dropping their ninth straight game. Pittsburgh has managed just 20 runs during a slide that’s seen the Pirates drop from first to fourth in the NL Central.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.