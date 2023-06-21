Mullet Point resident videos funnel cloud as it destroys property

By Hal Scheurich

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A day after torrential rains and tornado-producing storms hit the area, residents near Mullet Point are counting their blessings. Some had a close call with at least one funnel cloud Monday afternoon, June 19, 2023.

There was no doubt something bad was about to happen as Steve and Maureen Allen stood on their deck overlooking Mobile Bay. Both began videoing as clouds began to swirl just offshore. Within seconds, the situation turned scary.

“It kept getting closer and closer to the seawall and as soon as it breached the seawall, it grew in strength and started coming right back towards us,” Maureen Allen recalled.

“I had to grab her and bring her inside,” her husband, Steve added.

“That’s enough video, when the metal started swirling. It looked further away than it was,” Maureen continued.

The Allens shared the video Maureen shot with Fox 10 News. In it, metal roofing and boards are seen flying over the water. It was ripped from their next-door neighbor’s boat house. The Allen’s pier had some boards blown out and the T-top from their boat was ripped to shreds.

The Allens and neighbor, Dave McNamara took a few moments Tuesday to reflect on the violent weather that ripped through their community.

“The wind was just howling and blowing and then, all of a sudden it stopped,” described McNamara. “It got really dark, and the bay got calm. Then, within a few minutes, all hell broke loose.”

McNamara and his daughter rode the storm out underneath their bay house in a vehicle. His boathouse roof was also destroyed, and both of his Sea-Doo watercraft were blown out into the bay.

“I spotted one drifting out over Mobile Bay and they slowly disappeared over the horizon and then a few hours later, the wind shifted direction. The wind was coming in from the bay and son of a gun, there they were,” McNamara said.

With Steve’s help, McNamara was able to retrieve them.

County Road 1 between Mullet Point and Pelican Point remained closed to through traffic Tuesday because of standing water still across the road. All things considered, folks “down the bay” feel lucky things weren’t any worse.

