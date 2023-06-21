Skip to Content
Pump price surges: Impacts on HVAC businesses

today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:57 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Along with many other industries, gas prices are affecting some local HVAC businesses.

Oregon has the fifth most expensive gas in the nation at $4.27 and it's ranked one of 18 states with higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is three cents less and the Oregon average is 16 cents more than a month ago.

Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with some HVAC companies about any changes they've had to make to offset the higher costs.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

