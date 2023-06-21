Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Rose Zhang turned professional with many expecting great things and she didn’t disappoint, winning the Mizuho Americas Open in her debut. The 20-year-old, two-time NCAA individual champion will look to keep it going this week when she takes on the best in women’s golf in the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltustol in Springfield, New Jersey. The task will be tougher this week with all 11 winners on the LPGA Tour and 19 of the top 20 players in the world entered in the event. Zhang said the biggest change for her has been the demands on her time.

