Whitney Cummings announces she is pregnant

Whitney Cummings at an event in Hollywood earlier this month.
Rodin Eckenroth/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Whitney Cummings at an event in Hollywood earlier this month.
Published 9:06 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian Whitney Cummings is celebrating some happy news.

Cummings took to Instagram reveal that she is expecting her first child, sharing photos with her dog, along with an ultrasound image.

“In these pix I am with child,” she captioned it. “And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times.”

Fellow celebs commented with Paris Hilton writing, “So happy for you sis!” and Rachel Bilson adding heart emojis.

Rosario Dawson wrote, “YAS!!!!! Whoop whoop. So happy for you love!”

Alison Brie said, “Wowowow congratulations!!”

Cummings reassured her comedy fans she would still be performing standup, writing in the comments, “ca shows this weekend are ON! I’m just pregnant not dying.”

