Body pulled from American River near Carmichael, Sac Metro Fire says

By Hilda Flores

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The body of a man who had jumped into the American River near Carmichael was pulled out of the water Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Crews were searching for the person near Folsom Boulevard next to Highway 50 within Sacramento County.

No other details were released.

