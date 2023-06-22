Boulder City police say parents accused after 8-month-old dies from fentanyl, meth overdose

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Boulder City Police Department says two parents were arrested after they were accused in the overdose death of their 8-month-old child.

According to Boulder City police, on Nov. 15, 2022, authorities responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

Police said arriving officers administered life-saving efforts and transported the child to St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson, where they were pronounced deceased.

According to BCPD, an autopsy report from the Clark County Coroner’s office stated that the child’s death was “a result of fentanyl toxicity” along with “recent methamphetamine exposure.”

As a result of the autopsy ruling, Boulder City police said officers then conducted interviews with both parents. During such, police said that the parents told officers the child had been exposed to a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl after the father allegedly spilled a bag that contained both substances on their bed. BCPD added that the parents also said the father then later allowed the child to crawl on the same bed where the substances were spilled.

According to authorities, on June 15, Boulder City police obtained arrest warrants for both parents, identified as Kara Marie Dugan and Jeffrey Terakami, on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. The department said the charge was based “upon their making available a controlled substance resulting in death.”

Dugan and Terakami were taken into custody on June 16 by BCPD on the murder warrants and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, authorities said.

