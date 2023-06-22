Skip to Content
Brothers charged with animal cruelty, elder abuse

Published 11:17 AM

By Hamilton Kahn

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Detectives from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at a house in the South Valley Wednesday, where they rescued 55 neglected and abused pit bulls. They also found an older woman who lived there who was in need of immediate medical care due to neglect, a BCO news release said.

The house where this took place is on Camino Alameda SW.

John Lopez, 62, and Mike Lopez, were charged with extreme animal cruelty, a felony, and abuse of a resident. The woman was identified as their mother, the release said.

According to the release, the dogs appeared not to have eaten recently and there was no dog food in the house. They were taken to receive emergency medical attention elsewhere.

The investigation is ongoing. County Sheriff John Allen has recently re-started an Animal Cruelty Task Force at the agency. Anyone with knowledge of animal abuse or neglect is asked to call 505-798-7000.

