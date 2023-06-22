Butler County animal shelter offering discounts on adoptions during ‘Eras’ event

By Fletcher Keel

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A local animal shelter is joining in the Taylor Swift Eras Tour hype by entering an era of its own.

Butler County’s Animal Friends Humane Society has announced its Animal Friends Era Adoption Event, with discounted adoption prices.

The shelter says they’re offering $13 cat/kitten adoptions and $33 dog adoptions for dogs over 33 pounds starting Thursday and running through next Wednesday, June 28.

“It’s been a bit of a ‘Cruel Summer’ and our kennels are packed full of adoptable dogs and cats whose ‘Wildest Dreams’ are going home with a loving family! Got a ‘Blank Space’ on your couch?” the shelter said on its Facebook page, getting punny with several of Swift’s song titles.

Animal Friends Humane Society is located at 1820 Princeton Rd. in Hamilton.

For more on the Animal Friends Era Adoption Event, click here: animalfriendshs.org/6-22-6-29-the-animal-friends-era-adoption-event-13-cats-33-dogs-over-33lb

