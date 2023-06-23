Charges filed: Man found inside homeowner’s attic with drugs, stolen gun

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man found inside a Cudahy homeowner’s attic with drugs and a stolen gun has been formally charged.

The incident started late Sunday, June 18, near Kirkwood and Somars in Cudahy. Police say they took a call of glass breaking and a person “jumping from house to house, from rooftop to rooftop.”

When officers arrived at the scene and approached the residence, gunshots rang out and they sought cover. An armored vehicle was called in to help the officers get to safety.

Monday morning, around 9 a.m., a homeowner located someone in their attic. A 36-year-old man with a broken leg, narcotics on him, and a stolen gun out of Milwaukee found nearby was taken into custody. The suspect was identified by authorities as 36-year-old Robert Turner.

Turner has been charged with the following:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon Possession of a firearm by a felon Burglary (armed) In court Friday, June 23, a judge set Turner’s bond at $30,000. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.