Deion Sanders will undergo surgery for blood clots to avoid foot amputation

(CNN) — University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will undergo surgery for blood clots in both of his legs on Friday but will not need to have his foot amputated, the 55-year-old said in a video Thursday.

“I went to the doctors the other day to check myself out and I have two clots in my leg,” Sanders said.

“One in my right leg, one in my left leg which is my thigh. Now I have a procedure tomorrow to try and get those clots so I can have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes.”

Last week, during an episode of “Thee Pregame Show” on YouTube, the former NFL and MLB star met with his medical team where Sanders revealed he can’t feel the bottom of his left foot.

In the meeting, he discusses the possible next steps to alleviate the daily pain, with the doctors suggesting doing an initial surgery on Sanders’ foot to realign one or more of his toes that have had more pressure put on them due to his previous toe amputations.

Earlier this year, Sanders said he had nine surgeries, including eight within a month on the left leg, after developing blood clots that resulted in him having two toes amputated in 2021 while he was the football head coach at Jackson State University.

Sanders missed three games due to the amputations.

“There’s no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever,” Sanders said on Thursday.

“The doctors were just telling me worst comes to worst, this was going to happen but I believe in staying right so you don’t have to go left.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is scheduled to make his Colorado coaching debut on September 2 against TCU.

“You’ve got to understand – I ain’t going nowhere, because we coming,” Sanders added.

“I’m just trying to get all this straight, so when I walk that sideline and I walk my walk, and then I’m going to talk my talk, that I can walk my walk.”

