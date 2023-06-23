Former gymnastics coach arraigned on more sexual assault charges, bond now at $1.7M

By WXYZ Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXYZ) — The former Kent County gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting minors was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Shannon Guay was charged with several more counts of criminal sexual conduct, along with a kidnapping charge.

The 49-year-old was first charged last month after five potential victims stepped forward.

Investigators announced earlier this week that eight more victims had been identified, leading to more charges in the case. Guay now faces a total of 21 charges.

The new cases that were addressed Friday allegedly took place between 1991 and 1997. The victims were all under 16 at the time.

Guay was placed on a $500,000 bond, adding to the $1.2 million bond that was set previously.

Guay’s lawyer stated his client is unable to post bond and will remain in custody while the case proceeds.

Investigators tell us Guay lived in multiple states over the past three decades, but Friday’s cases apparently concern alleged incidents during his first residence in Michigan. Prior charges are from the second time he lived in the state.

Guay also lived in Washington, California, Texas and Florida.

Law enforcement agencies in those states have since been informed of the allegations against Guay.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are many resources in Kent County willing to help. Some resources are the Grand Rapids YWCA or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline | 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

