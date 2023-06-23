Skip to Content
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across highway

Published 7:26 AM

By KPTV Staff

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A rollover crash of a semi-truck has sent chickens across NB I-5, officials confirm.

According to PPB, the crash happened at NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass, who reported the crash just after 4:45 a.m.

Traffic in the area is delayed but the drivers can get around by the left lane, PPB says.

By 7 a.m., crews were at work cleaning up chickens from I-5, with police saying many were still alive but some had died in the crash.

The driver of the semi is said to be uninjured.

