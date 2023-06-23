The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit. Organizers announced the route for the torch relay at a Paris university. Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says “the torch relay plays an important role because it has the capacity to touch so many people.” The torch will be lit by the sun’s rays on April 16 in Ancient Olympia before reaching the French seaport of Marseille by boat on May 8. A total of 10,000 people will participate in the torch relay.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.