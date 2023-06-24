McKinstry’s early 2-run single leads the Tigers over the Twins 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Zach McKinstry hit a two-run single in Detroit’s three-run second inning and the Tigers held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. Reese Olson picked up his first major league win, allowing one run and four hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. Alex Lange got the final four outs for his 12th save in 14 attempts. Twins starter Pablo López allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out 10. Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo hit solo homers for Minnesota.

