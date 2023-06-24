Union hand Inter Miami seventh straight defeat, 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Defender Jakob Glesnes gave Philadelphia an early lead and the Union handed Inter Miami its seventh straight defeat, 4-1. Philadelphia (10-5-4) took the lead on Glesnes’ goal in the 14th minute. Fellow defender Kai Wagner picked up an assist on Glesnes’ first netter since the 2021 season when he scored three times. The Union took a two-goal lead when Julián Carranza took a pass from Mikael Uhre in the 39th minute and scored for a 10th time this season. Leon Flach’s first goal this season came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Union up 3-0 at halftime.

