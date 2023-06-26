76-year-old woman allegedly beat husband to death with cane

By Josh Starkey

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — Police said a 76-year-old woman in Westminster has been charged with the murder of her husband.

Carroll County officials said on March 1 at around 7:38 p.m., EMS and police officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Royer Road for a reported cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on John D’Anthony III, 72, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed extensive injuries, including blunt force injuries throughout his body, a broken neck, two black eyes and a broken rib, among others. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, officials said.

Investigation led detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to a witness who told them that Gail D’Anthony told her she had killed her husband by pushing him to the ground and beating him with a cane, officials said.

That witness description was consistent with evidence found at the scene, according to police.

Gail D’Anthony was arrested on June 21 in Cumberland. She has been charged with first and second-degree murder, officials said.

Police did not share a motive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.