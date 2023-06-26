Fox News shuffles prime-time lineup in wake of Tucker Carlson firing and sagging ratings

by Oliver Darcy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Fox News on Monday unveiled a revamped prime-time lineup, naming a new 8 pm host to fill the void left by Tucker Carlson’s abrupt firing and shuffling its biggest stars around to boost sagging ratings as viewers rebel in protest over the popular host’s dismissal.

The network said that Laura Ingraham will helm its 7 pm hour; Jesse Watters will move to 8 pm; Sean Hannity will stay at 9 pm; Greg Gutfeld will host 10 pm; and Trace Gallagher will anchor 11 pm. The new lineup begins on July 17.

The reconfiguring of Fox News’ all-important evening lineup comes as the channel sees historically low ratings following the ouster of Carlson, a right-wing extremist who was the single highest-rated host on cable.

After Carlson’s firing, Fox News not only saw its ratings plummet in the 8 pm hour, but also across its entire prime-time lineup.

