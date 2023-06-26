Skip to Content
News

Fox News shuffles prime-time lineup in wake of Tucker Carlson firing and sagging ratings

<i>Steven Ferdman/Getty Images</i><br/>Jesse Watters will take over Tucker Carlson's former sot in a Fox News prime-time shakeup. Walters is pictured here at FOX Studios on September 27
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Jesse Watters will take over Tucker Carlson's former sot in a Fox News prime-time shakeup. Walters is pictured here at FOX Studios on September 27
By
Published 8:53 AM

by Oliver Darcy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Fox News on Monday unveiled a revamped prime-time lineup, naming a new 8 pm host to fill the void left by Tucker Carlson’s abrupt firing and shuffling its biggest stars around to boost sagging ratings as viewers rebel in protest over the popular host’s dismissal.

The network said that Laura Ingraham will helm its 7 pm hour; Jesse Watters will move to 8 pm; Sean Hannity will stay at 9 pm; Greg Gutfeld will host 10 pm; and Trace Gallagher will anchor 11 pm. The new lineup begins on July 17.

The reconfiguring of Fox News’ all-important evening lineup comes as the channel sees historically low ratings following the ouster of Carlson, a right-wing extremist who was the single highest-rated host on cable.

After Carlson’s firing, Fox News not only saw its ratings plummet in the 8 pm hour, but also across its entire prime-time lineup.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content