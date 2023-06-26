Skip to Content
Prigozhin says he turned march on Moscow around to avoid Russian bloodshed

Published 8:20 AM

By Mariya Knight and Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin released new audio on Monday claiming that two factors played into his decision to turn around his march on Moscow.

Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed, and also said the march was a demonstration of protest, not intended to overturn power in the country.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

