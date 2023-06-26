Tom Holland says his handyman skills impressed Zendaya: ‘And now we’re in love’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — As if playing a superhero isn’t enough of a flex for Tom Holland in the dating game, turns out all he really needed to do was fix Zendaya’s door… and the rest is history.

This is according to Holland, who told UNILAD in an interview Friday that his passion for carpentry helped him impress the “Euphoria” star back when their romance was new and fresh.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once,” Holland said, adding that “really early on in our relationship I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken and I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you!’”

Holland fixed that door, he said, “and now we’re in love.”

Known to keep the details of their relationship private, Holland and Zendaya were first romantically linked in 2017 when they starred alongside each other in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

While never publicly confirming their romance, they appeared to have an on and off relationship until 2021, when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. Since then, the two have occasionally shared glimpses into their relationship in interviews and on their social media.

Holland also revealed on Friday that carpentry is one of his hobbies, adding that he currently has the time do it because “I’m off! I’m having an early sabbatical, I’m enjoying some time.”

The actor confirmed earlier this month that he’s been on a year-long acting break, telling Extra that he needed time off after the “difficult” experience he had while filming his new AppleTV+ show, “The Crowded Room.”

“There did come a time where I was like, I need to have a break. I disappeared, I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and laid low, and I’m now taking a year off and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” he said.

