Kramatorsk city center hit by strike, say local authorities

(CNN) — The center of the east Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has been hit by a Russian strike, according to local officials, raising fears of potential casualties among civilians.

“They hit the catering establishment. Search and rescue operations are currently underway,” the Kramatorsk City Council said on Telegram.

This is a developing story.

