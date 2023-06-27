Skip to Content
Kramatorsk city center hit by strike, say local authorities

Published 11:18 AM

By Mick Krever and Mariya Knight, CNN

(CNN) — The center of the east Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has been hit by a Russian strike, according to local officials, raising fears of potential casualties among civilians.

“They hit the catering establishment. Search and rescue operations are currently underway,” the Kramatorsk City Council said on Telegram.

This is a developing story.

