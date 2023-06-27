Tinley Park wants state to sell site of former mental health facility for $1.00

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — It’s been called an eyesore and a safety hazard, and on Tuesday, Tinley Park leaders said they want the state to take action to sell a former health facility.

For about a decade, village leaders said the building standing on 280 acres in Tinley Park has gone to waste. Now, they’re urging Gov. JB Pritzker to sell the site to Tinley Park’s park district.

The opening price? Only $1.00

Supporters said the deal would give the village the chance to turn the land into a recreational space, while also saving taxpayers money.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.